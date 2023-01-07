Santa Rosa set to implement diversity, equity, inclusion initiative to confront systemic racism

Kids share experiences with racism Kids share firsthand experiences with racism in CBS Reports documentary 09:10

SANTA ROSA -- The city of Santa Rosa is moving closer to implementing a "diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging" (DEIB) initiative for its employees and residents as the City Council holds a study session at Tuesday's meeting about the progress made and what's next.

DEIB initiatives have taken hold over cities all over California as a means to confront the effects of systemic racism upon communities, with cities examining how they can boost hiring and retention of people of color and foster equity in housing, education and employment for the rest of the community.

Santa Rosa first formed an Inclusion Council over 20 years ago, but it was the death of 13-year-old Andy Lopez at the hands of a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy 2013 that spurred more calls for change.

In the report that will be presented to the council, the death of George Floyd in 2020 and the resulting protests and unrest led the council to release a letter that same year to the community vowing more investment in mental health services, collaborative partnerships with the community, and engaging in the "difficult but necessary conversations about equity, race, privilege and injustice."

In March 2021, Santa Rosa hired a diversity, equity and equal employment officer, followed in November with a resolution from the council declaring racism a public health and human rights "crisis" in the city.

The city prioritized DEIB at the beginning of 2022 and is in the last stages before implementation.

To facilitate getting there, Santa Rosa hired the Seed Collaborative, a consulting firm out of Los Angeles that specializes in DEIB.

The collaborative provided leadership to multiple committees put together by the city to discuss and analyze DEIB in three areas, the city, police and fire to prepare "action plans" for each, which will be presented on Tuesday by the City Equity Task Force.

The City Council study session takes place on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa.