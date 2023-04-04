San Rafael police investigates hoax school shooting call

SAN RAFAEL – Police in San Rafael said they are working with the FBI after they received a hoax phone call claiming that a shooting took place at a local high school, saying similar calls took place across the country on Monday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., dispatchers said they received an emergency call from someone claiming that a shooting had taken place and that students were injured. According to police, the dispatchers noted "inconsistencies" from what had been reported and the tone of the caller making the report.

As a precaution, officers responded to the school, finding that no shooting had taken place and that all students and faculty were safe and accounted for. Police did not say which school was involved.

According to police, detectives learned that the call was one of "many" hoax calls made across the state and the U.S.

On Monday, communities across the country reported that schools were targeted in so-called "swatting" incidents, including Santa Barbara County, Wyoming, New York and Harvard University in Massachusetts.

"False calls cause needless emotional trauma to our community and tie up first responder resources that need to be available for real emergencies and community needs," said Lieutenant Scott Eberle.

San Rafael Police said those responsible could face charges of making a false police report, nuisance calling a 911 dispatch center and interfering with the ability to receive real emergency calls. The case is being forwarded to the Marin County District's Attorney's office for prosecution.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call San Rafael Police at 415-485-3000 or to visit http://srpd.org/tips.