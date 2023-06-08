SWAT officers arrest barricaded stabbing suspect in Vallejo

VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo employed a SWAT team to apprehend a stabbing suspect who had barricaded himself in a residence Wednesday, the department announced Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 12:23 p.m. in the 100 block of Ralston Court. Once there, police discovered a man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.



The suspect in the stabbing, Ken Best, allegedly refused to leave the residence and a hostage negotiations team along with SWAT were called in.



Ken Lamar Best Vallejo Police Department

Police said they attempted to negotiate a surrender with Best for "several" hours but he would not come out. Eventually, the SWAT team entered the residence and took Best into custody without incident.



Best was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.



Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Brian.Murphy@cityofvallejo.net.