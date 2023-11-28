SUV crashes into Lafayette fire hydrant causing torrent of water
LAFAYETTE — An SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in Lafayette just before noon Tuesday, causing a torrent of water to shoot out.
Lafayette police said it was single-vehicle car crash, and no one was injured.
Contra Costa County Fire and the East Bay Municipal Utility District worked together to stop the waterflow. Crews shut the water off after about 30 minutes.
Lafayette police are investigating what caused the crash.
