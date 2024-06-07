Suspicious package closes El Camino Real in Santa Clara

Police in Santa Clara asked the public to avoid the area of El Camino Real between Calabazas and Kiely Friday afternoon after the roadway was closed in both directions by police activity.

Police initially issued the alert at around 3:30 p.m., but did not specify what part of El Camino Real, In a subsequent update, authorities said the police activity and road closure was between Calabazas and Kiely.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police confirmed that a community member reported a suspicious package in the area of El Camino Real and Kiely at around At 2:50 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, police requested assistance from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office to assist in their investigation.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes to get around the closure. The reopening time is currently unknown. Police said they would provide an update once the roads are reopen.