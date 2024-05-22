Suspicious death in San Francisco's Tenderloin last week investigated as a homicide

San Francisco police said Wednesday the department's homicide detail is investigating the suspicious death of someone found in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood late last week.

Officers responded at 9:39 p.m. last Friday to a dead person reported in the 200 block of Turk Street. The city's Medical Examiner's Office deemed the death suspicious so homicide investigators took over the case, according to police.

No other details about the case have been released, including the name of the victim. Police have not announced any arrest or suspect information related to the death. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.