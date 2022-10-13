Suspects wanted after man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot during fight

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities asked for the public's help searching for suspects who stabbed a man Wednesday in the parking lot of the fairgrounds in Petaluma, hospitalizing him.

At 10:19 p.m., officers responded to the hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a single stab wound in his back, Petaluma police said. The victim is expected to survive.

Police allege that an altercation had occurred at the fairgrounds parking lot located in the 100 block of Fairgrounds Drive. Witnesses told police that there were at least four people involved in the altercation and that suspects left in four separate vehicles, all described as being "Infiniti G35 type" cars.

No suspects have been identified yet, but officers located blood and other evidence at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or might have information about the case to contact Officer Steven Hutchison at (707) 781-1215 or to email ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.