Suspects sought in burglary of occupied Los Altos home

Los Altos police are asking for public assistance to find four people suspected of burglarizing a house in the city over the weekend.

Police said that between 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, three males entered an occupied home in the 700 block of Covington Road by smashing a rear glass door. They were scared away by the resident and fled the scene without taking any items. The occupants were unharmed, police said.

The suspects were seen driving a newer model gray Dodge Durango with tinted windows and no license plates, and according to police, the windshield on the vehicle's passenger side is marked with identifying items.

Police said there was another suspect, a female who was caught on surveillance footage approaching the front door of the residence, with what appeared to be a box of candy.

Security camera images of Los Altos burglary suspects. Los Altos Police Department

"Investigators believe this was a ruse to determine if anyone was home. After no one answered the door, the three male suspects entered the backyard of the residence and forced entry into the home," police said.

The Los Altos Police Department released photos and the suspects. The female was described as Hispanic or African-American with a medium to heavy build, curly or frizzy hair in a ponytail, wearing a black sweatshirt, blue pants, and a light-colored medical mask.

One of the male suspects was described as slim-built, wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, a medical mask, and white sneakers. Another was described also as slim-built, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, possibly gray sweatpants, a white medical mask, and black gloves.

The last suspect was described as slim-built, wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, black pants, red boxer-style underwear, a medical mask, and black gloves.

Suspect vehicle used in Los Altos home burglary. Los Altos Police Department



"Investigators are asking residents living in the nearby neighborhood where the crime occurred, including side streets off Covington Road, to review their home and vehicle security camera footage for the suspect vehicle, suspects, or any other suspicious vehicles parked in the area on Saturday afternoon," police said.

Investigators say the suspects may be linked to a similar crime that occurred in the town of Hillsborough an hour before the burglary in Los Altos.

Anyone with information about this case or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the Los Altos Police Department at (650) 947-2770. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call the tip line at (650) 947-2774.