Suspects in series of San Francisco auto burglaries arrested at Golden Gate Park

A street on the eastern edge of Golden Gate Park in San Francisco reopened Friday morning after a police investigation into auto burglaries.

San Francisco police said officers detained possible auto burglary suspects around 10 a.m. in the area of Stanyan Street and John F. Kennedy Drive.

The city's Department of Emergency Management issued an alert shortly afterward asking people to avoid Stanyan Street between Fulton and Oak Streets for the investigation.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said the suspects are possibly connected to a series of auto burglaries around San Francisco. The number of suspects detained was not clear.

The Department of Emergency Management said at about 11:15 a.m. that the road had reopened.