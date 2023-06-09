Suspects in Napa grand theft arrested in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON - Police in American Canyon on Wednesday apprehended suspects in a city of Napa grand theft case, the department said Friday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police spotted a vehicle matching the description of one allegedly involved in a grand theft from the Sunglass Hut store in Napa. The silver van was heading south on state Highway 29 and was driven by a woman with a male passenger.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to yield, police said. A pursuit ensued and police employed spike strips that deflated the suspects' tires. Nonetheless, the vehicle continued to evade officers, though its speed was impeded due to two flat tires. At this point, police used a PIT maneuver, a tactical driving technique used by law enforcement to corral suspects. The van eventually came to a stop on the side of the highway, police said.

The driver, Desirea Washington, and passenger Kevin Murphy, both from Oakland, were arrested. Police said Murphy had tried to hide in the backseat.

Police allegedly discovered stolen merchandise in the van along with burglary tools.

Both Washington and Murphy were booked into jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and grand theft. Murphy was also booked on suspicion of possession of burglary tools.