Suspects at large after nighttime robbery attempt in San Carlos, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says

San Mateo County Sheriff is warning residents to be alert and upgrade security systems following a string of robberies in San Carlos, Atherton and Redwood City.

On Friday, at approximately 9:08 p.m., three suspects attempted to break into a residence on Los Vientos Way in San Carlos. The homeowners successfully scared off the intruders, who were described as wearing masks, hooded sweatshirts, gloves and speaking Spanish.

The suspects fled in a black SUV, possibly a BMW or Mercedes, according to deputies.

Deputies suspect a connection between these suspects and a string of burglaries in Atherton and Redwood City, given the striking similarities in timing and vehicle.

County Sheriff Department urges residents to enhance home security by installing home security systems, illuminating outdoor areas, securing valuables in a safe, reporting suspicious activity and preserving evidence.

Individuals that have any information related to the robberies are strongly encouraged to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4911.