Suspects arrested in San Jose armed robbery of person selling items online

Three suspects were arrested in the April armed robbery of a victim in San Jose who had been selling merchandise online, police said.

The robbery happened on April 29 on the 800 block of Gateview Drive. San Jose police said the victim was completing an online marketplace sale with an unknown male suspect.

During the interaction, two other armed suspects approached him and robbed him of over $4,000 dollars worth of merchandise, police said. The suspects fled in a vehicle.

(L-R) Laquin Goldin, Dwight Porsche San Jose Police Department

The investigation determined the suspects as two adult males and a 17-year-old male. The adult suspects were identified as San Jose residents Laquin Golden, 22, and Dwight Porsche, 19.

Police obtained arrest and search warrants and on July 17, undercover officers arrested Golden and the teenage suspect in San Jose and arrested Porsche in Milpitas.

Golden and Porsche were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery while the teenage suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for robbery.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to contact Detective Marte #4621 of the San José Police Department's Robbery Unit via email: 4621@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-4166.