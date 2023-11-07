Update: 2 arrested, 1 sought in Orinda home invasion burglary

At least two people were arrested and another was being sought following a reported home invasion burglary in Orinda Tuesday morning.

The location of the home invasion was on Lloyd Lane just off Moraga Way in the city's Wilder neighborhood.

A social media post by the City of Orinda said Moraga Way was temporarily closed because of the suspect search and people were urged to avoid the area.

Police officers responded to the call to find several suspects fleeing out the front door of a residence. At least two suspects were arrested and one other was being sought.

Officers were seen searching neighboring yards and properties and using a police drone in the search.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.