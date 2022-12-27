Suspects arrested in Oct. 30 Madera Ave slaying in San Jose

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE -- After an investigation spanning nearly two months, San Jose homicide officers have arrested a pair of suspects in the Oct. 30 slaying on Madera Ave.

San Jose police said that Sunnyvale residents Rodolfo Perez-Damian and Edgar Merlo Martinez were being held on homicide charges.

The incident began on Oct. 30 at approximately 12:45 a.m. San Jose police officers responded to the 500 block of Madera Ave. on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered life-saving aid, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and became San Jose's 32nd homicide victim of 2022.

(L-R) Rodolfo Perez-Damian, Edgar Merlo Martinez San Jose Police Department

Detectives began a thorough investigation of the shooting and identified Perez-Damian and Martinez as the prime suspects.

On December 21, both suspects were taken into custody in Sunnyvale with the assistance of SJPD SWAT officers.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck #3829 or Detective Valosek #4245 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4245@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.