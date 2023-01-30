Suspects Arrested In November San Francisco Tenderloin District homicide

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Lorenzo residents have been arrested in the slaying of a man in San Francisco's Tenderloin District in November 2022.

San Francisco police said 55-year-old Lonnie Johnson and 38-year-old Laurie Goode-Inman were being held in county jail.

Johnson was booked for the charges of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm.

Goode-Inman, meanwhile, was booked for homicide.

The case began at approximately 9:30 p.m. on November 11, 2022 when officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of Grove and Larkin Street for a report of a possible assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying on the ground unconscious. They rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified for the homicide and investigators disseminated a crime bulletin to locate the suspects.

On Saturday, Tenderloin foot beat officers recognized the suspects and detained them without incident in the area of 7th and Market streets.

Officers searched the suspects and discovered a loaded and concealed firearm in his possession, which was seized by the officers.

Homicide investigators interviewed the suspects and developed probable cause to arrest them. While arrests have been made, this remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.