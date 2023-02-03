Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree

OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.

The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation.

On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged.

Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.

The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a business, he was approached from behind by an individual who forcefully pushed him while grabbing his belongings and fleeing the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The second robbery occurred on January 27 just after 2:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Fruitvale Ave. As the victim entered a business, she was approached by two individuals who forcefully grabbed her purse, causing her to fall to the ground. The victim was dragged several feet before the individuals broke away with her purse and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The third robbery occurred on January 31 just after 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of 40th Street. As the victim entered a business, she was approached by an individual who forcefully grabbed her belongings. A struggle ensued causing the victim and another person to fall to the ground. The individual took the victim's belongings and fled the scene in a vehicle.





Shortly following the robbery on January 31, officers in the located the vehicle associated with the robbery and took the three men into custody. A privately made firearm, commonly referred to as a "ghost gun", was also recovered.

Thus far, investigators have connected these individuals to three robberies in Oakland, as well as robberies in neighboring cities.

