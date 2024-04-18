Suspects arrested following multiple retail thefts at San Jose's Westfield Valley Fair mall

Three people were arrested after multiple thefts at San Jose's Westfield Valley Fair shopping mall Monday and found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise, police said.

San Jose police said the thefts happened on Monday at about 8 p.m. A police sergeant and a reserve officer working security at the mall were told three people were taking property from several stores at the mall.

Store security guards pointed out the three suspects at the scene and the officers took them into custody, police said. Two were identified as 19-year-old Danna Pejarno and 22-year-old Andres Diaz, both of Chino. A third juvenile suspect was not identified.

(L-R) Danna Pejarno, Andres Diaz San Jose Police Department

Police said the suspect had more than $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise in their possession, with another $12,000 worth of stolen merchandise found inside their vehicle.

Pejarno and Diaz were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and the underage suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of felony organized retail theft.

Images of stolen merchandise found following the arrest of three suspects in multiple retail thefts from Westfield Valley Fair shopping mall in San Jose, April 15, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Investigators were working to identify additional retail theft victims and anyone with information about these cases or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Beretta #3677 of the San José Police Financial Crimes Unit at 3677@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4521.