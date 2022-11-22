Pet bulldog stolen in terrifying Pinole apartment armed robbery

PIX Now -- Midday Tuesday headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PINOLE -- Three suspects were in custody after allegedly breaking into a Pinole apartment, holding a woman at gunpoint, ransacking the dwelling and then fleeing with her beloved French Bulldog.

Pinole police said Asim Sami and Keomi Branch, both 18, from Oakland and Sierra Smith, 19, of Richmond, have been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on robbery and weapons charges.

The arrests were made in connection with brazen 12:36 p.m. Monday robbery at the Bayview Apartments in the 500 block of Sunnyview Dr.

Police dispatch received a report of an in-progress armed robbery and units were immediately sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, the victim and a witness told the officers that multiple suspects forced open the front door and held the female victim inside at gunpoint

The suspects then ransacked the apartment and stole property, including a tan and gray French Bulldog named "Chanel" before fleeing in a stolen black Dodge Charger.

A California Highway Patrol officer spotted the Charger going westbound on Interstate 80 near Fitzgerald Drive and a pursuit ensued but was terminated due to public safety concerns.

Shortly after the pursuit ended, the Charger was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 near University Avenue. All three suspects fled the area of the wreck.

A subsequent search resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

Investigators said a rifle, two pistols and items stolen from the victims were found inside the Charger. Chanel the French Bulldog was not located.

This is an on-going investigation and if anyone has additional information, please contact the Pinole Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 510-724-1111.