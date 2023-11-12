Suspected mail thief arrested late Friday night in Vacaville, another on the loose

VACAVILLE - A search is on for a second suspected mail thief in Vacaville, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Late Friday night, officers responded to Syracuse Circle for a report that two people wearing dark clothing were accessing a community mailbox.

Officers said the suspects took off when they saw a person nearby. While responding to the scene, an officer saw two people riding bikes and matching the description of the suspects.

When the officer attempted to stop the suspects on their bikes, the Vacaville Police Department said the suspects took off from the officer on their bikes.

The suspects took off down a path where the patrol vehicle would not fit, so officers established a perimeter and searched the neighborhood.

One woman, later identified as 29-year-old Jasmine Huff, was found hiding in bushes and was wearing a backpack, according to officers.

Officers said a second backpack was found a few houses away. During a search of the backpacks, officers said they found mail and notebooks with about 20 different names, dates of birth, social security numbers and addresses.

Jasmine was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail for multiple charges, according to police.

Police said the second suspect was not found but has been identified as they search for him.