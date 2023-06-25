Suspected DUI driver suffers major injuries after driving off cliff into Pacific in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ -- A San Jose resident suspected of driving under the influence suffered major injuries after driving a truck off a cliff into the Pacific Ocean early Sunday, authorities said.

The Santa Cruz office of the California Highway Patrol posted about the incident Sunday morning.

"Early this morning CHP officers responded to a vehicle that drove off the road into the Pacific Ocean from East Cliff Drive," the post read.

Photos included with the post showed a white work truck that had driven off East Cliff Drive and through the safety railing, plunging over the cliff and dropping 20-30 feet into the shallow water below the cliff.

Additional photos showed the truck being pulled up from the water by a tow truck as CHP worked to clear the accident scene into the morning.

While the suspect was not identified, CHP said the driver, a 50-year-old San Jose resident, sustained major injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later arrested for DUI

CHP did not report any additional injuries in the incident.