Suspected drug-dealing mom arrested in San Francisco's Tenderloin District with toddler in tow

A young mother driving with her toddler in tow was arrested in San Francisco for allegedly selling drugs in the city's Tenderloin District, police said Friday.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Oakland resident Juleisy Moncada. San Francisco Police said in a press statement that for more than a month, narcotics unit officers had been investigating a suspected dealer selling drugs in the Tenderloin and developed probable cause to obtain search warrants for the suspect's two residences and vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers found Moncada in her vehicle along with her 2-year-old child on the 100 block of Russ Street in the city's South of Market District. Moncada was arrested and inside the vehicle, officers found and seized suspected narcotics, police said. Moncada's child was placed into the custody of a relative, police said.

Evidence seized following arrest of suspected drug dealer in San Francisco Tenderloin District, August 22, 2023. San Francisco Police Department

Later, officers along with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency served search warrants at Moncada's residences on the 2500 block of 78th Ave. and the 9600 block of Edes Ave. in East Oakland. Police said officers found a loaded firearm along with suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, base rock cocaine, heroin, oxycodone and Xanax, along with other items used in the sale of narcotics.

Moncada was taken to San Francisco County Jail on charges of possession of controlled substances for sale, maintaining a premise where narcotics being used/sold, transportation of controlled substances, and child endangerment.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

