Suspect steals Oakland police car leading to wild East Bay pursuit

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) -- A female suspect stole an Oakland police car, leading officers on a wild chase all the way to Vallejo before her arrest after crashing into a pole.

Authorities said the incident began around 8 p.m. in Oakland when the fully marked patrol car was stolen from the 500 block of Lake Park Ave.

Oakland police and California Highway Patrol officers chased the car into Vallejo, where Vallejo police took over. After the stolen patrol car hit a pole, the suspect, a Pittsburg resident, was taken into custody,

The drama didn't end there -- the vehicle burst into flames after she was arrested.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said. No information was available as whether or not the woman was injured.

Investigators from the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit responded to the scene for the follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.