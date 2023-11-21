Suspect shot by authorities in Rancho Cordova facing charge of assault on officer

RANCHO CORDOVA — The 24-year-old suspect, identified as KyrieAnna Liles, who was shot by police in Rancho Cordova over the weekend, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of assaulting an officer.

"I had a gut feeling that something was going to happen," said Jacob Perkins, who rents a room from the suspect. "I just didn't know what was going to happen or how it was going to happen."

The chaos started Monday morning with a call that Liles was holding a butcher knife and attempting to break into a home on Augibi Way. Police said she was unsuccessful and everyone inside the home was OK.

Three officers responded and confronted Liles, who sat in a parked car on the driveway of her home on Malaga Way. Two of the officers fired their guns at Liles. One of the bullets hit Liles in her arm.

"I'm also hearing that she was threatening to stab a cop at the time with the butcher knife," said Perkins.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed if this was true or how Liles threatened officers.

"All of a sudden, there are like four gunshots," said Maria Kelly, who lives across the street from the suspect.

Sergeant Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a suspect's actions dictate law enforcement's.

"I can tell you right now, on my best day and your worst day, if you have a knife, you can close that distance within seven yards before I can even have a gun out," said Sgt. Gandhi.

Kelly said that she had seen police at the home in the past but never expected something like this to happen on her typically quiet street.

"People were really in and out, and I think they were doing drugs," Kelly said.

After the shooting on Malaga Way, the suspect led police on a chase before surrendering at the Mather Field Light Rail Station.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the exchange between the police and the suspect, and we will have a clearer picture when the body camera video is released.

Liles remains behind bars at the Sacramento County Jail without bail and made her first court appearance on Wednesday. She was originally booked on attempted murder charges, but that was changed during her arraignment.

She is set to appear back in court on November 27.