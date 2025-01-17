Suspect rams Oakland police motorcycle officer attempting traffic stop

Police in Oakland are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a motorcycle officer was rammed by a suspect vehicle while trying to execute a traffic stop.

The Oakland Police Department issued a press release regarding the investigation into the assault on the officer. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. Friday on the 1400 block of 77th Ave.

An OPD traffic officer had seen a vehicle committing a traffic violation near 90th Avenue and Bancroft Avenue earlier in the day. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Officers later spotted the suspect vehicle on the 1400 block of 77th Avenue. When the motorcycle officer approached the suspect, the individual intentionally rammed the officer before again fleeing from authorities.

The officer did not appear to be injured in aerial footage showing the aftermath of the incident.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Section at (510)777-8570. Anyone with videos or photos related to the investigation is asked send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov