Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect rams Oakland police motorcycle officer attempting traffic stop

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 1-17-2025
PIX Now afternoon edition 1-17-2025 13:05

Police in Oakland are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a motorcycle officer was rammed by a suspect vehicle while trying to execute a traffic stop.

The Oakland Police Department issued a press release regarding the investigation into the assault on the officer. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. Friday on the 1400 block of 77th Ave. 

An OPD traffic officer had seen a vehicle committing a traffic violation near 90th Avenue and Bancroft Avenue earlier in the day. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Officers later spotted the suspect vehicle on the 1400 block of 77th Avenue. When the motorcycle officer approached the suspect, the individual intentionally rammed the officer before again fleeing from authorities.

The officer did not appear to be injured in aerial footage showing the aftermath of the incident.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Section at (510)777-8570. Anyone with videos or photos related to the investigation is asked send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.