Suspect photo released, $85,000 reward in five related fatal shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered and a suspect photo released in an effort to obtain information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton.

After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden wrote on the department's Facebook page Saturday. Police released a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black and wearing a black cap.

"I know there are many sources out there that are talking about this investigation," McFadden wrote in the Facebook post. "With that, misinformation has been spread. As this investigation moves forward, I will provide timely and verified information to you keeping in mind public safety and the needs of the investigation."

The latest killing occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when a 54-year-old man was shot in a residential area just north of downtown, McFadden said.

Police said he was the fifth man fatally shot since July 8 within a radius of a few square miles. Detectives believe all five homicides are related "based on our investigation and the reports we are receiving," McFadden said.

Police said the victims were each walking alone when they were killed in the evening or early morning hours.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 54; four of the men were Hispanic and one was white, McFadden said.

"We are committed to protecting our community and solving these cases utilizing all the resources at our disposal including YOU. We need YOUR help!!!! If anyone, has information regarding these investigations, call us immediately. Please remember our victims have grieving family members who need resolution. If you know something, say something," the chief wrote on Facebook.

The city of Stockton put up a $75,000 reward, and Stockton Crime Stoppers offered an additional $10,000.