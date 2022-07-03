Watch CBS News
Suspect jailed in series of Napa County burglaries

CALISTOGA -- Detectives arrested a man wanted for a series of burglaries in Napa County, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

Enrique Quiros Ortiz, 26, was arrested on State Route 29 near Dunaweal Lane just south of Calistoga. Detectives found an unserialized "ghost gun" in the vehicle Ortiz was driving, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.  

A search of Ortiz's Santa Rosa home yielded 10 stolen firearms and stolen jewelry, the sheriff's office said. The county's Special Investigations Bureau along with the Calistoga Police Department assisted detectives during the arrest   

Ortiz was booked at the Napa County Department of Corrections on five counts of residential burglary, a probation violation, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of stolen property. 

Bail was set at $250,000.

