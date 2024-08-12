Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek help locating suspect in Tracy bank robbery

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRACY – Police in Tracy are turning to the community for help locating a suspect in a bank robbery last week.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, police responded to the Bank of America at 3120 West Grant Rd. for reports of a robbery. 

tracy-suspect.png
The Tracy Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect in a bank robbery at a Bank of America location on Aug. 8, 2024.  Tracy Police Department

They said the suspect took off before officers arrived. 

Employees at the bank described the suspect as a man wearing a light pink gat, white sunglasses and a gray zip-up sweatshirt. Police said the employees reported the suspect demanded money in a threatening manner.

The suspect then took off from the scene in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of the Bay Area, police said. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tracy Detective Jasper Juan at (209) 831-6983 or Jasper.Juan@TracyPD.com.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.