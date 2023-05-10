Suspect in San Jose, Saratoga bank robberies arrested

SAN JOSE -- Officers arrested a man suspected in a bank robbery in Saratoga and an attempted bank robbery in San Jose, police said Wednesday.

On March 9, someone walked into a Comerica Bank branch in the 5600 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in the Evergreen District of East San Jose and handed the bank teller a note stating he had a gun and demanding money. Police said the man left the bank before any money was given.

David Razzaqui San Jose Police Department

Investigators identified 35-year-old David Razzaqui as the primary suspect. Detectives also determined Razzaqui was the suspect in a February bank robbery in the city of Saratoga.

On May 2, detectives arrested Razzaqui in San Jose while he was in possession of a stolen vehicle, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery and attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Mendoza #4395 of the department's Robbery Unit via email: 4395@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.

