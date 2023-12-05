Suspect in San Francisco Nob Hill drives away in stolen van with dog inside
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police said a dog was taken when a suspect drove away in a stolen van Tuesday afternoon.
The van was stolen in the area of Mason and Sacramento streets. Murray, the dog, was in the van when the suspect drove away, police said.
Police ask that anyone who sees the dog, Murray, or the van call 911 and tell officers their current location.
