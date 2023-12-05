Suspect in San Francisco Nob Hill drives away in stolen van with dog inside

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police said a dog was taken when a suspect drove away in a stolen van Tuesday afternoon.

The van was stolen in the area of Mason and Sacramento streets. Murray, the dog, was in the van when the suspect drove away, police said.

Help us find Murray! He was in the van pictured below when it was stolen earlier today in the area of Mason Street and Sacramento Street. Spread our message and help bring him home! Anyone who locates Murray or the van should call 911 and report their current location. pic.twitter.com/ixc3U9jQf6 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 5, 2023

Police ask that anyone who sees the dog, Murray, or the van call 911 and tell officers their current location.