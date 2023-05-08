Suspect in Palo Alto sexual assault arrested in Gilroy

PALO ALTO - A Gilroy man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at Palo Alto day spa was arrested last week, police said Monday.

The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted during a massage appointment by a masseur on April 15 at LaBelle Day Spa & Salon, located at 855 El Camino Real.

Police identified the suspect as 58-year-old Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno, 58, and obtained a warrant for his arrest on May 2.

He was taken into custody on May 4 at his Gilroy home in the 8200 block of Murray Avenue and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The salon fired the suspect upon learning of the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.