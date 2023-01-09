Suspect in November shooting death in South San Jose arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE -- A man suspected in a November fatal shooting in San Jose was arrested in Idaho and has now been returned to San Jose to face charges.

San Jose police said the shooting happened on November 18 at about 7:30 a.m. on the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley area of South San Jose. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Humberto Correa-Velasquez San Jose Police Department

Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old San Jose resident Humberto Correa-Velasquez. Police said investigators obtained an arrest warrant for homicide and on December 29, Correa-Velasquez was taken into custody in Caldwell, Idaho by members of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.

On January 6, Correa-Velasquez was extradited back to San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police did not identify the victim. His was San Jose's 34th homicide of 2022.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.