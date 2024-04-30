Suspect in Millbrae 7-Eleven robbery arrested in San Francisco

A person suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven store in Millbrae was arrested over the weekend in San Francisco, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store on El Camino Real in Millbrae on a reported robbery. Investigators said a suspect entered the store, stole multiple items, and then left.

Soon after, the suspect returned with a metal rod and assaulted an employee before fleeing in a vehicle. The employee received minor injuries.

Deputies were unable to locate the perpetrator but identified Maleane Havea, 36 as the suspect with the help of automated license plate readers.

On Sunday, Havea was located in the 2900 block of San Bruno Avenue in San Francisco and was taken into custody. Deputies later booked Havea into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.