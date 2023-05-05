Suspect in El Cerrito homicide arrested in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS - A suspect in the April shooting death of an 18-year-old man in El Cerrito was arrested Wednesday in Sacramento County, according to police.

Malachi Cox, 21, of Oakland, was arrested in Citrus Heights with the help of Oakland police and the U.S. Marshals Service, El Cerrito police announced Friday.

Police say Cox is "associated with a 4-door white Toyota" that fled west on Stockton Avenue from Galvin Drive, near where Sincere Martin was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 4:30 p.m. on April 23.

Martin, an Oakland resident, died later that day at a trauma center after being airlifted from the scene.

Police are asking people who live or work on Stockton Avenue to review any security camera footage from the day of the shooting for footage of Cox or the car. Anyone with information is asked to call El Cerrito police at (510) 237-3233.

Cox is being held at the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez without bail, according to jail records.