Suspect in deadly Oakland shooting leads police on car chase

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND — Oakland police said they arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

A ShotSpotter activation alerted police to a possible shooting near the 1400 block of Sunshine Court around 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot. Despite life-saving measures, the person died at the scene.

Oakland police said they were able to track down a suspect, and after a car chase, the suspect was arrested.

An investigation into the shooting is underway, and police ask anyone with information to call them at 510-238-3821. 

First published on December 26, 2023 / 4:48 PM PST

