Suspect in Davis serial stabbings, deemed competent to stand trial, appears back in court

WOODLAND - Carlos Dominguez, the former UC Daivs student suspected of killing two people and nearly killing another in a series of stabbings in Davis, appeared in court Friday, where the criminal proceedings were reinstated after he was deemed competent to stand trial.

Melinda Aiello, the Yolo County assistant chief deputy district attorney, confirmed last week that the 21-year-old would return to the Yolo County Jail and appear in court on Friday.

Dominguez appeared in court clean-shaven in a grey-striped jumpsuit with his hair out of his eyes on Friday. Throughout the hearing, Dominguez was quiet, not wearing a suicide vest and hand-cuffed.

The families of the victims killed, 50-year-old David Breaux and 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, were at the hearing.

Kimberlee Guillory was the only survivor and was stabbed multiple times through her tent.

Back in May 2023, Dominguez was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The court proceedings were then stalled when a doctor found Dominguez was not competent to stand trial in June. The doctor reported that Dominguez was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

But on Friday, parts of a confidential report were read by the judge, stating Dominguez has sufficient knowledge and sufficient understanding of the charges. He also understands the mental health disorder he was diagnosed with and has knowledge of the legal proceedings and charges before him.

It was deemed that Dominguez is at low risk of harming himself or others in an institutional setting.

He will not return to the hospital and will be held at the Yolo County Jail at no bail. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. when evidence in the criminal trial will be presented.

A forensic psychologist told CBS13 that one can become competent to stand trial through medication, but if the medication stops, the criminal proceedings could be interfered with.