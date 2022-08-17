Suspect in assault of 49ers fan Daniel Luna outside SoFi Stadium pleads not guilty

LOS ANGELES -- A man accused of attacking a 49ers fan outside of SoFi Stadium earlier this year returned to court in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Bryan Cifuentes appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom and entered a "not guilty plea." He was arrested back in February in connection to a parking lot altercation after the NFC Championship Game between the Niners and the Los Angeles Rams.

SoFi assault defendant Bryan Cifuentes in court. CBS

Police said Cifuentes knocked 49ers fan Daniel Luna down to the ground, He is charged with one count of battery with serious bodily injury. There is security footage of the incident, but it has not been released by authorities.

"I ask everyone to remember that we all have a right to defend ourselves" Cifuentes said outside the courtroom Wednesday.

Luna is an Oakland chef. He was was in a medically induced coma for a month following the injuries sustained in the confrontation.

Investigators said Luna was with a group of 49er fans outside the stadium and allegedly shoved Cifuentes from behind. Investigators said the suspect retaliated by knocking Luna to the ground. Stadium security later found him unconscious.

Cifuentes' lawywer says his client claims he was a single Rams fan who was surrounded by a group of 49ers fan when the incident happened.

Cifuentes is set to return to court on October 17th.