Suspect connected to Danville armed robbery arrested after East Bay police chase ending in Concord

Police in Lafayette on Tuesday teamed with officers from Concord to pursue and arrest a suspect who was driving a vehicle connected to an armed robbery at a Danville gas station last month.

According to Lafayette police, late Tuesday morning at around 11:19 a.m., officers spotted a black Chevrolet Blazer on eastbound Highway 24 near Pleasant Hill Rd. that was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station on Hartz Avenue in Danville that happened on February 22.

In that incident, shortly before 10 p.m., Danville police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station on the 100 block of Hartz Avenue. The victims of the robbery reported that four black male adults wearing hooded sweatshirts and ski masks and robbed them of merchandise for the store. The suspects fled prior to the arrival of Danville officers, but investigating police detectives were able to identify a black Chevrolet Blazer as the suspect vehicle in the crime.

Lafayette officers engaged the vehicle in a pursuit late Tuesday morning that led police to Concord, where authorities received assistance from Concord police. Officers found the vehicle on the 2200 block of Ranchito Dr. in Concord. The driver of the vehicle was located at Bisso Lane near Concord Avenue in Concord shortly after fleeing the scene in another vehicle.

Lafayette officers arrested the driver of the Blazer -- identified as 28-year-old Oakland resident Sean Shavers, for using a vehicle to evade a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a high-capacity magazine. Shavers was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on those four charges. He is being held on $155,000 bail.