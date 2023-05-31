Suspect arrested in vicious, unprovoked San Mateo hammer attack

SAN MATEO -- A suspect was being held for attempted murder and other counts after he allegedly attacked a man on a San Mateo street, beating him into unconsciousness with a hammer.

San Mateo police said Joaquin Morales -- a 41-year-old San Jose resident -- has been booked into San Mateo County Jail for attempted murder, unlawful taking or driving a vehicle, resisting arrest and two outstanding warrants out of Santa Clara County.

His arrest stems from an incident that took place at approximately 2:31 p.m. Tuesday in an unit block of North San Mateo Drive.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and located a 34-year-old male victim on the sidewalk with severe head trauma. He was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

During their investigation, officers learned a contractor had hired Morales to work on a residence located in the neighborhood. As the victim and his mother walked southbound on N. San Mateo Dr., Morales allegedly ran towards the victim and hit him in the back of the head.

Police said after Morales initially struck the victim, he struck the man an additional two times while the victim was unconscious on the ground.

Morales then stole his employer's vehicle and fled the scene. Officers learned that Morales and the victim did not know each other and the attack was unprovoked.

An officer located Morales near the intersection of 4th Avenue and South Fremont Street and attempted to detain him, but Morales fled on foot.

But he quickly gave up flight and surrendered to police.

Prior to being transported to the hospital for treatment, two witnesses identified Morales as the individual who attacked the victim.