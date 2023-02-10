Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal weekend shooting

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE -- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend inside an East San Jose home.

San Jose police said Anthony Samaro of San Jose was arrested without incident on Feb. 4.

According to investigators, officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on a report of an adult male beginning treated for a gunshot wound at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 3rd.

The victim was self-transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. Evidence of a shooting was discovered and collected at the residence.

On February 4th, at approximately 3:00 p.m. the victim -- whose name has not been released -- succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives identified Samaro as the suspect and he was arrested. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

It was the City's 3rd homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.