Suspect in murder of Oakland rapper Tan DaGod arrested

Police arrested a suspect in a double shooting earlier this month that killed Oakland rap artist Tan DaGod and injured a second victim.

The shooting happened July 13 on the 4000 block of Telegraph Avenue in the city's Temescal neighborhood. Police said officers arrived to find the 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Alliauna Green, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

DaGod had been performing at the opening of a beauty supply store when she was shot, an event she had promoted on her Instagram account.

Green was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries, police said. A second gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital and was listed in stable condition. Police said the investigation determined that the victim was injured in the same shooting.

Dominic Gates Oakland Police Department

On Tuesday, police said 30-year-old Dominic Gates, also a rapper known as BNC4Nero, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Gates for his involvement in the crime, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.