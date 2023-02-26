Suspect arrested in Minnesota connected to fatal Stockton home arson fire

STOCKTON -- A woman has been arrested in Minnesota in connection with a deadly house fire that killed a 63-year-old woman in Stockton last month.

Cyntrail Anderson, 37, was arrested last Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force and booked into the Scott County Jail in Shakopee on suspicion of a Jan. 30 death of a woman in the 9500 block of Bancroft Way.

Leola Johnson, of Stockton, was found dead inside her home by firefighters who responded to the blaze at 5:15 a.m.

Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Doolan said that a 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were also injured in the fire and were taken to a hospital with burns, but are expected to survive.

Investigators had previously said that they believed the fire appeared to be intentionally set, so the blaze was being investigated as a homicide.

The walls of where Johnson once slept were left black and her bed frame was left burnt due to the fire.

Following her death, family members and loved ones left candles with messages at the scene with a pink poster displaying words that read "RIP to the most sweetest lady I know."

Police said Anderson will be transported back to California after extradition proceedings and is expected to be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.