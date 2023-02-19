Suspect arrested in connection with assault of food vendor

SAN JOSE -- A 43-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in connection with an assault and carjacking during a dispute with a food vendor.

San Jose police said the incident took place around 10:40 a.m. near the 1400 block of Old Bayshore Hwy.

Officers were called to the scene to investigate reports of a deadly weapon incident. The victim, a food vendor, reported he was attacked with a baseball bat by an employee of a nearby business, Intex Auto Parts.

The officers contacted the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect also tried to move the victim's vehicle by force, which led to an attempted car jacking chargel.

The victim declined medical attention. The suspect was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon.