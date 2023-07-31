Suspect arrested in alleged Santa Rosa DUI hit-and-run with injuries

SANTA ROSA – A man was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of a hit-and-run with injuries and driving under the influence, Santa Rosa Police said.

Vehicle damaged in alleged Santa Rosa hit-and-run DUI collision that left a victim injured early July 30, 2023. Santa Rosa Police Department

A Santa Rosa officer was driving on Railroad Street just south of Third Street around 2:30 a.m. when they were flagged down by a driver who had just been involved in a collision. The driver had significant injuries and the other vehicle had fled the scene. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police checked the area and found the other suspected vehicle parked near Fifth and Wilson streets, they said. The driver of the vehicle, Alfredo Gonzalez-Gutierrez, 34, of Santa Rosa, was allegedly exhibiting signs of intoxication and was administered a DUI test.

Gonzalez-Gutierrez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury and hit-and-run with injury, with his bail set at $200,000.