Suspect arrested in deadly South San Francisco domestic violence incident

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco have arrested a man in a domestic violence incident that left a woman dead early Monday, according to authorities.

According to a release issued by the South San Francisco Police Department, shortly after 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a residence on the 3000 of Brunswick Court after a report of an unresponsive female. Arriving officers found a 28-year-old female victim who died in an isolated domestic-violence incident. Police did not provide any additional information regarding the circumstances of her death.

Police arrested the suspect in the murder, 35-year-old South San Francisco resident Eduar Pajoy-Delgado, and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail. Although an arrest has been made, police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department at 650-877-8900 or via email at tips@ssf.net.