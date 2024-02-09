Suspect arrested after San Mateo bank robbery, 2nd attempted robbery

Police in San Mateo arrested a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday and for an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday

San Mateo police said at around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were alerted to a report of an attempted robbery at a bank in the 300 block of South El Camino Real. Officers learned a suspect passed a note to a bank teller demanding cash, but after a short interaction, the suspect left the bank with no money.

Police said that after the attempted robbery, detectives found evidence at the scene and identified a potential suspect.

On Wednesday, San Mateo police responded to another report of a bank robbery that occurred in the 400 block of South El Camino Real. Investigators said the suspect matched the description of the suspect in the previous attempted robbery.

Detectives identified Stephan Kevorkian, 55, as the suspect in both cases.

He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery.