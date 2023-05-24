Surge in violent juvenile crime has Oakland residents on edge

OAKLAND -- A wave of crime has swept over Oakland, particularly violent acts including robberies and carjackings committed by juveniles, triggering a growing uneasiness among residents, authorities announced at a Wednesday news conference.

The scorecard of recent crimes revealed at the news conference by Acting Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison was both stunning and frightening.

"In recent weeks we're seeing a surge in violence that has impacted our community and it's concerning for all of us who live in and visit the city of Oakland," he said. "Two weeks ago, our city experienced 100 robberies in one week -- 50 of which occurred in 72 hours over a weekend. Some of the robberies included carjackings, shootings and other assaults."

So far police have arrested a total of 20 individuals and recovered 3 firearms for the various crimes. Of those 20, Allision said, six were adults and 14 were juveniles.

"Based on the unacceptable increase (in crime), I tasked my command staff with refocusing and prioritizing our approach to addressing carjackings and robberies in the city of Oakland," Allison said. "Our violent crime teams used intelligence-led and precision-based policing to make significant arrests."

"That same day we initiated it on May 15, officers arrested 3 adults and 2 juveniles who were connected to at least 10 armed robberies."

Just three days ago, Oakland police arrested nine juveniles in connection with 35 robberies that occurred in over a dozen Oakland neighborhoods including robberies outside the city in El Cerrito and Piedmont.

Investigators said that officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with one of the robberies and tracked it to the 100 block of 14th Street just west of Lake Merritt.

They observed multiple occupants exit the vehicle and walk into a nearby establishment. When officers arrived at the location, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was followed by the department's helicopter for about a mile to the area of 6th Ave. and E. 15th St. where four people exited it and ran away. Following a brief foot chase, all four were taken into custody.

Another five people were arrested without incident at the 14th St. location. Police said the eight of the nine juvenile suspects (six boys, three girls) were Oakland residents.

According to the press statement, the nine juveniles were connected to robberies in the following neighborhoods: Acorn, Adams Point, Bella Vista, Chinatown, Fruitvale, Grand Lake, Ivy Hill, Longfellow, Mosswood, Northgate, Rockridge, Temescal, Trestle Glen, and Uptown.

Police said robbery crews were brazenly victimizing individuals at alarming rates across the city, and there has been a 7% increase in robberies over this same time last year.

Allison admitted the trend was troubling.

"As you can see a trend that we are seeing with robberies has been the increased involvement of minors," he said. "As we see this increase in violent crime involving young people, we do continue to collaborate with our restorative justice outreach and mental health programs and partners."

Mayor Sheng Thao told reporters Oakland residents need to feel safe in their homes.

"All families deserve to feel safe," she said. "To feel safe in our homes, deserve to feel safe when they are walking to the grocery store, walking to school, walking in front of their personal homes. What we have seen in recent weeks and months has been disheartening. As a mother, my home was also broken into years ago and my 12-year-old was home alone. That was traumatizing. The last thing you want is to have someone that you love so dearly feel so unsafe in their own private residence."