Surfer hurt in suspected shark attack in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- A 52-year-old man was bitten in the lower leg in a suspected shark encounter Friday afternoon at Linda Mar Beach, Pacifica police said.

The man was surfing when something bit his leg but he couldn't see what caused the injury and couldn't confirm whether it was a shark, police said.

The man was able to get out of the water and call for medical assistance about 3:45 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with relevant information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 or call the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444.