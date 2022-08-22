Watch CBS News
Person in critical condition after rescue at Ocean Beach in San Francisco

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person was in critical condition after being pulled from the surf at Ocean Beach in San Francisco Monday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a tweet at 9:39 a.m. that the incident happened in the area of Great Highway and Wawona Street at the southern end of Ocean Beach. The department said surfers rescued a person in the surf zone and that fire department rescue swimmers and paramedics provided life support.

The patient was taken to a local emergency room in critical condition, the department said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

