Supervisor Aaron Peskin joining race to be San Francisco mayor

Supervisor Aaron Peskin will be joining the race to be San Francisco mayor, he confirmed to CBS News Bay Area on Wednesday.

Peskin is the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He represents District 3, which is made up of North Beach, Chinatown, Fisherman's Wharf, Polk Gulch, Union Square/Financial District and Russian, Telegraph and Nob Hills.

He has served a total of five terms on the board of supervisors, and his current term will end on Jan. 8, 2025.

Peskin is expected to make a formal announcement about his candidacy on Saturday at Portsmouth Square at 11 a.m. He told KPIX that he plans to run a positive campaign, and he is going to put forward proposals for the recovery of San Francisco.

The possibility of Peskin joining the race came up as early as March. At the time, he said he was still mulling the decision over.

"So I'm going to go knock on some neighborhood organization doors," Peskin said in March. "Hear what people are saying, and make a decision in the weeks and months ahead."

Peskin will join Mayor London Breed, former Supervisor Mark Farrell, philanthropist Daniel Lurie and Ahsha Safai, who is a fellow supervisor, in the race for mayor.

Lauren Toms contributed to this report.