"Superfan" to premiere on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS

NEW YORK - Monday, CBS announced the premiere date for "Superfan," a new one-hour unscripted series that features six music superstars as they each crown their biggest fan.

The musical game show will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist's most devoted supporter.

In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize.

The confirmed musical artists for the CBS Original series are Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain. Hosted by Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson, "Superfan" premieres Wednesday, Aug. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Full series episode order for "Superfan" is as follows:

Series premiere - LL COOL J - Aug. 9

Shania Twain - Aug. 16

Gloria Estefan - Aug. 23

Little Big Town - Aug. 30

Pitbull - Sept. 6

Kelsea Ballerini - Sept. 20

"Nate and Keltie will take you on a fun ride each week with a global music superstar in an exhilarating contest to crown the ultimate superfan, which audiences can play along with at home," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS. "Viewers will also be treated to an exclusive medley of hits performed by these mega musicians, which will feel all the more special when performed for their most passionate fans."

"We felt like it was time that fan bases across all genres of music get the love and recognition they deserve," said series creators and executive producers Keltie Knight and Jodi Roth. "'Superfan" gives celebrated musical artists a chance to honor their fans by engaging with them one-on-one and surprising them with once-in-a-lifetime prize packages. It's a feel-good show that everyone will enjoy."

"'Superfan' showcases your favorite artists while celebrating their biggest devotees! This show perfectly captures the energy of concert vibes and competition. As a host, I get to meet music icons and watch everyday fans compete for a dream prize," said Nate Burleson, series co-host. "You will dance, laugh and even cry by the end of each episode, but more importantly, you'll walk away a superfan yourself."

The series is produced by Raquel Productions, Inc. Jodi Roth, Keltie Knight and two-time Emmy® Award-winner Jack Martin executive produce. Martin also serves as showrunner.

